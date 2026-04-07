Weather update: Dusty winds and partly cloudy skies forecast across UAE

The NCM said temperatures will range between 27°C and 32°C in coastal areas
Dubai: Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected across the UAE on Tuesday, with dusty conditions at times as fresh north-westerly winds reduce visibility in some exposed areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said temperatures will range between 27°C and 32°C in coastal areas, while internal regions could see highs between 30°C and 35°C. Mountain areas are forecast to remain cooler, with temperatures between 17°C and 22°C. Winds are expected to reach speeds of up to 45–50km/h in some areas, particularly during periods of stronger gusts.
Humidity levels are expected to rise overnight and into the early morning, particularly in coastal areas, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to be rough at times before gradually moderating.
Conditions on Wednesday are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudier by night with a chance of light rainfall over some western areas by Thursday morning. Winds are forecast to remain light to moderate but could freshen during the daytime, causing blowing dust in open areas.
On Thursday, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected, with a chance of rainfall across scattered parts of the country and a slight increase in temperatures. Winds will remain generally light to moderate, occasionally becoming active.
Weather on Friday is forecast to turn partly cloudy with the formation of convective clouds and a renewed chance of rainfall in some areas, accompanied by a slight drop in temperatures.
A similar pattern is expected on Saturday, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and another chance of scattered rainfall, while winds remain light to moderate, occasionally freshening and causing dusty conditions.