Weather alert: Dust, rain and rough seas forecast across UAE as winds strengthen

UAE braces for dust, rain and rough seas
The UAE will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with dusty conditions and a chance of light rain across parts of the country, as a low-pressure system influences the region, forecasters said.
In its daily weather report, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said light to moderate winds will freshen to strong at times, particularly over the sea, raising dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility. Temperatures are set to dip slightly, while sea conditions will turn rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea.
Conditions are expected to improve on Thursday, with fair to partly cloudy skies, although winds may continue to pick up at times, reaching up to 40 km/h and causing blowing dust. Seas will remain rough to moderate.
On Friday, partly cloudy conditions will persist, with a chance of light rainfall over some western coastal areas and islands. Winds will remain moderate, with gusts of up to 35 km/h.
Clearer weather is forecast for the weekend, with generally fair conditions on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will rise gradually, with humid conditions expected overnight and into Sunday morning, while seas are set to become slight across both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.