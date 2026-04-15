GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Weather alert: Dust, rain and rough seas forecast across UAE as winds strengthen

UAE braces for dust, rain and rough seas

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Light to moderate winds are forecast, occasionally freshening and causing blowing dust
Light to moderate winds are forecast, occasionally freshening and causing blowing dust
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The UAE will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with dusty conditions and a chance of light rain across parts of the country, as a low-pressure system influences the region, forecasters said.

In its daily weather report, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said light to moderate winds will freshen to strong at times, particularly over the sea, raising dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility. Temperatures are set to dip slightly, while sea conditions will turn rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Conditions are expected to improve on Thursday, with fair to partly cloudy skies, although winds may continue to pick up at times, reaching up to 40 km/h and causing blowing dust. Seas will remain rough to moderate.

On Friday, partly cloudy conditions will persist, with a chance of light rainfall over some western coastal areas and islands. Winds will remain moderate, with gusts of up to 35 km/h.

Clearer weather is forecast for the weekend, with generally fair conditions on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will rise gradually, with humid conditions expected overnight and into Sunday morning, while seas are set to become slight across both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE rain alert: Motorists told to slow down, keep distance and avoid distractions in unstable weather

Rain, mist, winds expected in UAE

2m read
Unsettled conditions expected to continue into the coming days.

Rain or shine? See what UAE skies have in store today

2m read
Residents caught in the rain in Dubai

UAE weather shift: Will rain return after windy days?

2m read
Rain expected again across UAE as unstable weather continues

UAE forecast: How soon will the showers hit again?

2m read