UAE weather alert: Windy conditions and scattered rainfall ahead

UAE to see clouds today and rain chances from Tuesday, forecasters say
Dubai: Fair to partly cloudy weather is expected across the UAE on Monday, becoming cloudier over western areas and offshore islands by night, as temperatures see a slight gradual increase, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Light to moderate winds are forecast, occasionally freshening and causing blowing dust, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
Sea conditions are expected to be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Sea of Oman. Temperatures are expected to reach between 23°C and 28°C in coastal areas, up to 30°C inland, and between 9°C and 18°C in mountainous areas.
From Tuesday through Wednesday, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected, with chances of light to moderate rainfall over scattered areas and a slight drop in temperatures, particularly in western regions. Winds will remain light to moderate but may freshen at times, with speeds reaching 40 to 45 km/h, while sea conditions may become rough at times.
Conditions are expected to improve gradually by Thursday and Friday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and humid conditions at night and early morning, with a chance of fog or mist in some coastal and internal areas.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences (AUASS), said the conditions are linked to the seasonal Sarayat period, a spring transition phase known in the Gulf for rapid weather fluctuations, convective cloud formation and occasional thunderstorms.
He added that the recent weather system between March 21 and 28 was among the heaviest rainfall events recorded in the UAE in around 80 years of documented meteorological records.