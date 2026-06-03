No Ebola cases in UAE, health ministry issues reassurance

MoHAP says health authorities activated precautions after traveller later tested positive
Dubai: The UAE has confirmed that no cases of Ebola have been detected in the country, as health authorities moved to reassure residents following reports involving a traveller who later tested positive for the virus after leaving the Emirates.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the UAE continues to maintain a high level of health preparedness and surveillance, adding that authorities are closely monitoring global developments related to infectious diseases.
In a statement, the ministry said the case involved a traveller who had visited the UAE before later testing positive for Ebola after arriving in Uganda several days after departing the country.
MoHAP said the individual did not visit any healthcare facility in the UAE during their stay.
Authorities added that they remain in close coordination with the World Health Organization and international health agencies to monitor the situation and assess any potential risks.
As part of the UAE’s established public health response framework, officials said precautionary measures had already been activated, including risk assessment, contact tracing and approved preventive protocols in line with national procedures and international health standards.
“No cases have been recorded in the UAE,” the ministry said, reiterating that the country maintains strong disease surveillance systems and preparedness measures.
The ministry also urged the public to avoid sharing rumours or unverified information and to rely on official sources for updates.