Fake Baghdad doctor busted running drug clinic — 160 narcotic pills seized

Iraqi forces arrested a dealer posing as a specialist, using a sham clinic to sell drugs
Dubai: Iraqi security forces have arrested a drug dealer who posed as a medical specialist and operated a fake clinic in the capital, using it as a front to sell narcotics.
The suspect was detained during a raid on the sham clinic in the Al Amari area of Baghdad, after intelligence led police to believe the premises were being used to distribute drugs under the guise of legitimate medical care.
According to a statement from the Baghdad Rusafa Police Command, officers found 160 narcotic pills, a digital scale used for weighing substances and used syringes inside the clinic. The man had been impersonating a specialist in internal medicine and surgery, investigators said.
The case came to light after another suspect, questioned in a separate investigation, confessed to the existence of a bogus clinic run by a drug trafficker masquerading as a doctor. The information prompted security forces to track the location and carry out the operation.
Police released video footage showing the moment officers stormed the premises and seized the items.
