US Embassy in Iraq warns its citizens again: Leave immediately

US embassy warns Americans in Iraq to prepare for possible prolonged sheltering
Dubai: The United States embassy in Baghdad has issued a strong security alert advising American citizens in Iraq to leave the country as soon as it is safe to do so, citing rapidly evolving security developments in the region.
In a statement released on Sunday, the embassy said US nationals should consider departing via land routes to neighboring countries, including Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye. However, it warned that border crossings could close without notice.
The advisory urged Americans who remain in Iraq to prepare for the possibility of staying in secure locations for extended periods. It recommended that citizens stock up on essential supplies such as food, water and medications.
The embassy also cautioned people to avoid areas where protests or security disturbances could occur.
Officials said the warning comes as security conditions across the wider region continue to shift quickly. US citizens were urged to exercise extreme caution and to closely monitor official updates and guidance.
The statement did not provide further details on the specific developments prompting the alert, but emphasized the need for vigilance as the situation continues to unfold.