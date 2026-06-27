UAE strongly condemns hostile drone attacks by Iran on Bahrain

Foreign Ministry says strikes violate sovereignty and threaten regional stability
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned hostile drone attacks carried out by Iran that targeted Bahrain.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said the attacks were a clear violation of Bahrain’s sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.
The ministry expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with Bahrain and its support for all measures aimed at protecting its security and maintaining stability.