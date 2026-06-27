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UAE strongly condemns hostile drone attacks by Iran on Bahrain

Foreign Ministry says strikes violate sovereignty and threaten regional stability

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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A view of Manama skyline.
A view of Manama skyline.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned hostile drone attacks carried out by Iran that targeted Bahrain.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said the attacks were a clear violation of Bahrain’s sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.

The ministry expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with Bahrain and its support for all measures aimed at protecting its security and maintaining stability.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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Related Topics:
BahrainIranUS-Israel-Iran war

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