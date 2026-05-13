Dubai-based Aashim Singh, an avid watch collector and enthusiast is all praise for the Tissot PRX Quartz. As he says, it hovers between retro inspiration and modern everyday wear. And, it comes in a 40mm 316L stainless steel case with a slim 8.25mm profile, giving it a sleek presence on the wrist without feeling bulky. The integrated bracelet design is one of its defining features, flowing directly from the case and finished with a butterfly clasp and push-button closure, which adds to its clean, continuous look. "It's solid and reliable, you don't need to think twice, when wearing. And, the vivid colour inside it, will get you all the compliments, you need," he says.