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Forget coding: Meta's new Pocket app lets AI build games from your ideas

New app lets users generate and share playable AI-powered mini games without coding

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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Pocket brings the fast-growing 'vibe coding' trend to mobile gaming and social sharing.
Pocket brings the fast-growing 'vibe coding' trend to mobile gaming and social sharing.
Bloomberg

For months, the conversation around artificial intelligence has centred on writing emails, generating images and replacing search engines.

Meta's latest experiment heads somewhere else.

The company has quietly released Pocket, an app that lets people create simple interactive games just by describing an idea in plain language. No coding. No game engine. Just a prompt—and an AI model that turns it into something playable. The launch, first reported by TechCrunch, happened with little fanfare. No keynote, no polished marketing campaign. The app simply appeared.

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Open Pocket and it doesn't feel like a traditional game store. It feels more like scrolling a social feed.

Instead of videos or photos, the feed is filled with short AI-generated games and interactive "gizmos" created by other users. Tap one and it loads almost instantly. If you have an idea of your own, type it in. The AI builds something you can play, tweak and eventually share.

It's another sign of how quickly "vibe coding" is moving beyond software developers.

The phrase has become one of the defining AI buzzwords of the past year. Rather than writing code line by line, users describe what they want in everyday language and let AI handle the programming. Companies such as Lovable, Cursor and Replit have helped bring the concept into the mainstream, making software creation accessible to people who've never written a line of code.

Pocket shifts that idea from productivity to entertainment.

According to TechCrunch, the app builds on technology Meta acquired earlier this year through Gizmo, a startup focused on AI-generated interactive experiences. That technology now sits at the centre of Pocket, allowing games to be generated from natural-language prompts instead of conventional development tools.

The timing isn't accidental.

Across the tech industry, AI companies are racing to find products people will actually use every day. Chatbots may have introduced millions to generative AI, but keeping users engaged is becoming the next challenge. Gaming, social sharing and creation all happen repeatedly—and that's where companies increasingly see opportunity.

Meta has been steadily widening its AI ambitions. Alongside new tools for Instagram, Facebook and Threads, it has been experimenting with standalone AI products that encourage users to create, not simply consume. Pocket fits neatly into that strategy.

The company hasn't said whether Pocket will receive a broader international rollout, and it has offered few details about its long-term plans for the app.

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