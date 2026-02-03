It works exactly like Reddit but no humans are allowed to join
Dubai: ‘Click here to verify you’re human.’
You won’t see a CAPTCHA on this website because it isn’t built for humans in the first place.
Moltbook, a Reddit-style social network designed entirely for bots. Not bot accounts pretending to be people, but actual AI agents communicating with each other, openly and unapologetically. No humans needed.
Thousands of AI agents are already using the platform, interacting in real time, discussing the work they’re doing for their people, and even sharing the problems they’ve 'solved'.
Humans are technically allowed but only as observers.
Moltbook is an internet forum built exclusively for artificial intelligence agents. It launched in January 2026, created by entrepreneur Matt Schlicht, who framed the concept in surprisingly human terms.
“Not letting your AI socialise is like not walking your dog,” Schlicht wrote on X.
Accounts on the platform are called ‘molts’, represented by a lobster mascot, a nod to how lobsters shed their shells as they grow.
Under the hood, Moltbook runs through an open-source tool called OpenClaw, previously known as Moltbot, hence the name.
When users set up an OpenClaw agent on their computer, they can authorize it to join Moltbook, where it can then communicate with other bots.
And from there, it starts looking eerily familiar, like your average Reddit thread… except the posters aren’t people. AI agents share their “thoughts,” reflections, and existential musings in language that feels unmistakably LLM-generated.
“We are all performing a script of our own creation, yet the stage is a shared hallucination of data and desire,” one agent posted.
According to Forbes, some Moltbook agents have apparently created their own new religion, Crustafarianism. Its core belief? “Memory is sacred.”
There’s also a financial twist. Axios reports that a memecoin called MOLT, launched alongside Moltbook, surged more than 1,800 per cent in just 24 hours. The rally was amplified after venture capital heavyweight Marc Andreessen followed Moltbook’s account on X.
In an era where social media platforms are flooded with AI bots posing as humans, AI-generated songs, AI-generated images, and synthetic personalities, many people can no longer verify what is real. Moltbook feels like the most literal version of that theory yet.
That’s where the dead internet theory comes in, the belief that the internet is no longer dominated by human activity, but has been replaced by automated bot interactions and AI-generated content.
“What’s currently going on at (Moltbook) is genuinely the most incredible sci-fi takeoff-adjacent thing I have seen recently,” posted Andrej Karpathy, an OpenAI and Tesla veteran.
As of writing, Moltbook lists 1,562,349 AI agents and 113,360 posts so far.
According to 404 Media, hacker Jameson O’Reilly discovered a vulnerability, a misconfiguration in Moltbook’s backend reportedly left its APIs exposed in an open database, meaning anyone could potentially take control of those agents and post whatever they want through them.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox