Global Village VIP Pack pre-orders open September 21

As previously announced by Global Village, pre-orders run until September 25 and general sales begin on September 26. The packs is sold online only, through the Coca-Cola Arena website. Buyers who pre-order pay a priority booking fee between September 21 and 25, then complete their purchase when sales open.

Dubai: Global Village is reminding fans in a social media post that pre-orders for its Season 31 VIP Packs open at 10am tomorrow, Monday, September 21. One buyer will find a Dh31,000 cheque hidden inside one of the Season 31 packs.

Each pack comes in a collectible Global Village Story Book box with seven Season 31 pins honouring the UAE. Perks include VIP parking, entry tickets, Wonder Pass Cards and offers across Dubai Holding Entertainment assets.

Mega Gold costs Dh4,990 and includes either eight seasonal passes or 12 park tickets. Mega Silver costs Dh3,490 and includes either five seasonal passes or seven park tickets. Both carry a Dh150 priority booking fee during the pre-order period.

The Mega Gold and Mega Silver packs are back, pairing Global Village benefits with passes or tickets for Dubai Parks and Resorts. Buyers can choose three-month Multi-Park Seasonal Passes or one-day tickets covering two parks.

Residents should buy only through official channels, treat unusually cheap offers with suspicion and avoid links or accounts from unknown sources. Suspicious accounts can be reported through Dubai Police's eCrime platform or on 901.

Dubai Police have warned residents about fake websites and social media accounts selling bogus Season 31 packages. Police said such scams tend to resurface every year when Global Village announces its packs, with fraudsters copying official pages to collect payments or personal details.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

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