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Global Village invites F&B businesses to register for Season 31

Restaurants, cafés, kiosks and food trolleys invited to tap into millions of visitors

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Restaurants, cafés, kiosks and food trolleys are invited to register for Season 31, offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their concepts to millions of visitors from across the region.
Restaurants, cafés, kiosks and food trolleys are invited to register for Season 31, offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their concepts to millions of visitors from across the region.
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Dubai: Global Village is inviting food and beverage entrepreneurs, SMEs, business owners and franchise operators to register for Season 31, offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their concepts to millions of visitors from across the region.

Applications are being accepted under two categories: “Restaurants and Coffee Shops” and “Kiosks and Food Trolleys”. Registration for restaurants and coffee shops runs from August 7 to 18, while applications for kiosks and food trolleys will be open from August 13 to 26.

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The opportunity is open to emerging independent F&B brands and culinary entrepreneurs as well as established operators seeking to expand their presence.

Participating businesses will receive end-to-end support, including customisable setups, assistance with staff visas and customs procedures for imported products, storage facilities and registration services. Support also includes access to electronic payment terminals for sub-lessees and operational guidance throughout the season.

Global Village said the programme provides businesses with a platform to grow in one of the region’s most diverse leisure destinations, connecting brands with residents and tourists representing more than 90 cultures.

The destination hosted more than 250 dining outlets during Season 30, offering visitors a wide range of cuisines and culinary experiences from around the world.

Businesses interested in bringing their F&B concepts to Global Village can apply through the destination’s online business portal.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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