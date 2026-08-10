Global Village invites F&B businesses to register for Season 31

Restaurants, cafés, kiosks and food trolleys invited to tap into millions of visitors
Dubai: Global Village is inviting food and beverage entrepreneurs, SMEs, business owners and franchise operators to register for Season 31, offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their concepts to millions of visitors from across the region.
Applications are being accepted under two categories: “Restaurants and Coffee Shops” and “Kiosks and Food Trolleys”. Registration for restaurants and coffee shops runs from August 7 to 18, while applications for kiosks and food trolleys will be open from August 13 to 26.
The opportunity is open to emerging independent F&B brands and culinary entrepreneurs as well as established operators seeking to expand their presence.
Participating businesses will receive end-to-end support, including customisable setups, assistance with staff visas and customs procedures for imported products, storage facilities and registration services. Support also includes access to electronic payment terminals for sub-lessees and operational guidance throughout the season.
Global Village said the programme provides businesses with a platform to grow in one of the region’s most diverse leisure destinations, connecting brands with residents and tourists representing more than 90 cultures.
The destination hosted more than 250 dining outlets during Season 30, offering visitors a wide range of cuisines and culinary experiences from around the world.
Businesses interested in bringing their F&B concepts to Global Village can apply through the destination’s online business portal.