Why now is the best time to bargain at Global Village’s pavilions
Dubai: With only a few weeks remaining, visitors to Dubai's beloved multicultural destination have a final opportunity to browse, bargain and bring home unique finds from across the globe.
Global Village is entering its final stretch, with Season 30 set to close its gates on May 10. For those yet to visit or those tempted to return for one last look, the countdown is on.
The park reopened on April 20, following an extended closure prompted by safety precautions amid regional tensions in the Middle East.
In the remaining weeks, shoppers can expect increased opportunities to negotiate prices across the destination’s pavilions. Bargaining, a long-standing feature of the experience, becomes more prominent towards the end of the season, as vendors look to clear stock. Visitors are encouraged to compare items across stalls and engage with sellers to secure better value.
The destination continues to offer a wide mix of products, ranging from traditional goods to contemporary items. Fashion-focused visitors can explore pavilions such as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, where abayas and gowns vary from simple, everyday designs to more detailed embroidered pieces.
For accessories, pavilions including China and Thailand feature jewellery and handcrafted items that blend heritage influences with modern styles. These range from subtle, everyday pieces to more distinctive statement designs.
Home décor and lifestyle finds
Home décor is another key draw, with pavilions such as Morocco and Iraq showcasing handcrafted furnishings and decorative items. Products such as lanterns, rugs and ornamental pieces remain popular among visitors looking to add character to their living spaces.
Food and pantry staples
Food remains a central part of the experience. Pavilions including Yemen and Lebanon offer a selection of dates, honey, oils and cheeses often used in traditional dishes, while the India pavilion features a variety of spices aimed at those looking to recreate bold flavours at home.
Global Village, which first opened in 1997, has grown into one of the region’s largest multicultural destinations. It has welcomed more than 100 million visitors over the years, with the previous season recording 10.5 million guests.
Season 30 features 30 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures, alongside thousands of retail outlets and hundreds of dining options. The venue also hosts live entertainment, with thousands of shows staged throughout the season, as well as a range of rides and games at its Carnaval area.