Dubai's Global Village Season 30 opening day: Top highlights you can’t miss

Get ready for opening day: Fireworks, 600-drone show, and world of fun, food, and culture
Get ready for Global Village Season 30 – an extraordinary celebration of cultures, cuisine, and entertainment under the theme ‘A More Wonderful World’. Opening on October 15 and running until May 10, 2026, the UAE’s favourite multicultural destination promises something for everyone.
Explore 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, shop at more than 3,500 outlets, and indulge in 250+ dining options, from global cuisine at the Restaurant Plaza to street food favourites across the park. Families and thrill-seekers can enjoy 200+ rides and attractions, including new additions like York Bikes, Toronto Tornado, Desert Dashers, and the immersive Dragon Kingdom.
Capture memories at Gardens of the World and the Season 30 cake monument, or immerse yourself in world-class entertainment with over 40,500 shows featuring 450 performers from more than 30 nationalities. Highlights include Fast Live Spectacular, international acts such as Red Hot Chili Pipers, Mayumana, Burn the Floor, and family favourites like Care Bears and PJ Masks.
Nightly fire and light shows, along with fireworks every Friday and Saturday at 9pm, add a magical touch to the experience. With enhanced parking, signage, and wayfinding screens, visiting Global Village has never been easier.
Season 30 opens October 15, 2025 at 6pm under the theme ‘A More Wonderful World’, running until 10 May 2026.
30 pavilions representing 90+ cultures from around the world.
Over 3,500 shopping outlets.
250+ dining options, including the Restaurant Plaza with 11 double-storey global cuisine restaurants.
More than 200 rides, games, and attractions.
New rides: York Bikes, Toronto Tornado, Desert Dashers, Cape Glider, Rio Rocket, The Little Wonderers.
The Dragon Kingdom: immersive walk-through experience with 11 themed rooms.
The Horror Hotel: largest haunted house, revamped and enhanced.
Fiesta Street upgraded for more space and exploration.
Railway Market rebranded as Dessert District.
Road of Asia renamed Asia Boulevard.
Happiness Street features a new canopy.
Gardens of the World: floral displays and global landmark icons.
Season 30 cake monument at Arabian Square for photo moments.
Shows and entertainment:
Over 40,500 shows with 450 performers from 30+ nationalities.
New stunt show: Fast Live Spectacular with motorbike jumps, fire, drifting, and explosions.
International acts: Red Hot Chili Pipers, Mayumana, Burn the Floor, Dhol Foundation, Swan Lake.
Bespoke shows: Haunted House, Boom Bollywood, Slam, Scatty Chapati.
Kids Theatre: Care Bears, PJ Masks performances.
New fire and light shows at Dragon Lake and Main Stage.
Weekly fireworks every Friday and Saturday at 9pm.
Enhanced parking zones, signage, and wayfinding screens.
Tickets available via app, website, and entrances.
Ticket types: Weekday (Sun–Wed), Any Day (all days including public holidays).
Tuesdays reserved for families and ladies (except public holidays).
Season 30 celebrates 30 years of Global Village, promising immersive cultural, dining, shopping, and entertainment experiences for visitors from the UAE and worldwide.
