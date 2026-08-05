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Woman arrested as four people stabbed in central London

A 47-year-old woman allegedly stabbed four men, who were taken to a trauma centre

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AFP
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Woman arrested as four people stabbed in central London

London: A woman was arrested after several people were stabbed in Covent Garden, a busy area of central London popular with tourists, UK media reported Wednesday citing emergency services.

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The suspect was a 47-year-old woman and the victims were four men between the ages of 34 and 52, Sky News reported, with the London Ambulance Service saying it had treated four patients at the scene before taking them to a major trauma centre.

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