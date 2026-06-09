Co-op Academy was locked down as police cars and helicopters swarmed the school
UK police said Tuesday they arrested a schoolgirl in the northwestern city of Manchester after three people were injured in a reported school stabbing.
"Officers are currently responding to an incident at a school" in a northern suburb of the sprawling city, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.
"Three people have been injured however injuries aren't believed to be serious at this time," police added. Local media reported the injuries were believed to be stab wounds.
The Co-op Academy was locked down following the incident, with police cars and helicopters swarming the school, the Manchester Evening News reported.
"Emergency services remain on scene and we are supporting the school," police added, without clarifying whether the incident was a stabbing.
"There is not believed to be any wider threat to the pupils and staff in the school."
The government is trying to clamp down on youth knife crime and the sale of banned knives and machetes, including online weapons sales.
A 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged in February over the suspected stabbing of two boys at a London school.