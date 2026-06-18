GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

UK police arrest man after 3-year-old boy 'ended up' in crocodile pen

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said the toddler had sustained 'serious injuries'

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UK police arrest man after 3-year-old boy 'ended up' in crocodile pen
Facebook / Johnsons of Old Hurst

London: Police in eastern England said Thursday a man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a three-year-old boy "ended up in the crocodile enclosure" at a zoo.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said the toddler had sustained "serious injuries" and was in a "critical but stable" condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital in nearby Cambridge.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

It did not specify how the injuries had been inflicted and whether they were from a crocodile.

"A 30-year-old man from Norfolk has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder," the police force added, noting specially trained officers were supporting the boy's family at the hospital.

It said detectives from its major crime unit were investigating the incident at Johnsons of Old Hurst, a zoo, farm shop and cafe around 20 miles (32 kilometres) northwest of Cambridge.

Police added officers were called to the zoo Thursday lunchtime following "reports of an incident involving a three-year-old boy, during which he ended up in the crocodile enclosure".

No further details were provided.

"At this stage we are speaking to people who were at the zoo at the time of this distressing incident to understand more about the circumstances," Detective Inspector Verity McCann said in the police statement.

"We do not believe the man arrested and the child are known to each other."

Johnsons of Old Hurst is a family-run farming business that now features a butchers, a farm shop, tea room, steakhouse as well as a zoo, according to its website.

It says it is home to more than 100 animals, including lions, tigers, sloth bears, capybaras, meerkats and crocodiles.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Staff at London's Whipsnade Zoo said the newborn elephant has integrated well with the herd and is developing normally under the watchful care of his mother and other female elephants.

Baby elephant born at UK zoo delights visitors

2m read
A swimmer and dog enjoy the cool sea temperatures off the beach in Brighton, on the south coast of England on May 25, 2026, as Monday is expected to be the hottest bank holiday ever, with heatwave conditions spreading to parts of southeast England and London.

UK set to break record for hottest May day

2m read
Prince Andrew

Man arrested 'with weapon' near ex-prince Andrew's home

1m read
Sharjah Police arrest man for running a home “vape” drug packaging operation.

E-cig drug trafficking: Sharjah Police arrest man

2m read