India all-rounder Washington Sundar out of England series decider

BCCI confirms Sundar sidelined with hamstring injury; Kuldeep in contention for Lord's
London: India all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the third one-day international against England, team management announced on Saturday.
Sundar injured his hamstring while batting during India's four-wicket defeat in the second ODI in Cardiff on Thursday.
He made just two runs and did not field as England levelled the three-match series before Sunday's finale at Lord's.
"Washington sustained a right hamstring injury during the second ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, and has been ruled out of the remainder of the series," said a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
"He will undergo scans and seek a specialist opinion for further management of his injury."
While fellow spin-bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey has been added to the squad, India -- the world's number-one ranked side in ODI cricket -- could consider playing left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav at Lord's.
Yadav is among the top 10 wicket-takers for India in ODIs, with 194 from 121 games, but his lack of batting ability has often seen him left out of the side.