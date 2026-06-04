7 best perfumes to wear for a summer brunch in the UAE, 2026

Lattafa Angham is a warm, slightly unexpected take on a summer brunch fragrance, perfect for those who like a bit more character in their scent. It opens with a lively mix of mandarin, ginger and pink pepper, giving it a fresh yet subtly spicy kick that immediately stands out. As it develops, the sweetness of praline and cacao blends with soft lavender, creating a creamy, slightly gourmand heart that feels comforting but still wearable in daytime. The base of musk, amber and vanilla adds depth and warmth, making it linger long after brunch is over. It’s not your typical light citrus daytime perfume, but that’s exactly what makes it interesting. It's smooth, modern and a little indulgent, ideal for cooler brunch settings or air-conditioned spaces where richer scents feel just right.