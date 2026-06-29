How to refresh your home for a cooler, calmer summer look

Summer has a way of exposing everything we no longer notice. The velvet cushion that felt cosy in January suddenly looks heavy. Shelves that seemed perfectly styled now feel cluttered. Thick bedding becomes something to escape rather than sink into. The good news is that giving your home a seasonal lift rarely requires a shopping spree or a complete redesign. Interior trends this year have moved firmly towards lighter, calmer spaces that feel comfortable, practical and connected to nature. The emphasis is on swapping, simplifying and styling with intention instead of replacing perfectly good furniture.