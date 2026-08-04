Sun angle, longer days and building design shape how people experience heat
Dubai: Europe's summer heatwaves may feel more oppressive than those in the Gulf, even though air temperatures in the Gulf routinely climb far higher, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences told Gulf News.
While maximum temperatures during Gulf heatwaves frequently reach 45°C to 50°C or higher, most heatwaves across central and western Europe typically range between 35°C and 40°C, with temperatures above 40°C remaining relatively rare. Yet, Al Jarwan argues that human comfort depends on far more than the thermometer.
One of the biggest differences lies in the position of the sun. During the European summer, the sun sits lower in the sky than it does over the Gulf, allowing sunlight to penetrate deeper into buildings through south- and west-facing windows.
This increases indoor heat, particularly in older properties that lack shading or air conditioning. The lower solar angle also exposes building façades to direct sunlight for longer periods, whereas in the Gulf, the intense midday sun falls more directly on rooftops.
The same principle applies to the human body. A lower sun angle exposes a larger surface area, including the face, chest, arms and legs, to direct solar radiation while walking outdoors, making the heat feel more intense.
In the Gulf, by contrast, the near-vertical midday sun concentrates radiation largely on the head and shoulders, meaning a hat, umbrella or traditional head covering can shield much of the body despite the stronger solar intensity.
Longer summer daylight hours also play a role. In much of Europe, extended daylight allows the ground and buildings to absorb heat for longer, delaying evening cooling and producing warmer nights during heatwaves. Humidity adds another layer of complexity.
While Gulf coastal areas often experience very high humidity, inland regions are generally drier, particularly in the first half of summer. In Europe, humidity varies considerably between regions but can significantly increase the perceived temperature during some heatwaves.
Building design further shapes how people experience extreme weather. Many European buildings were constructed to retain heat during cold winters, with cooling systems never considered a priority.
As a result, indoor temperatures can become uncomfortable during prolonged hot spells. In contrast, modern Gulf buildings are typically designed with thermal insulation, heat-reducing materials and widespread air conditioning to cope with the region's extreme climate.
Lifestyle also influences how heat is experienced. In Gulf countries, many people avoid outdoor activity during the hottest hours of the day and rely heavily on air-conditioned buildings and transport. Across Europe, however, residents and tourists often spend long periods walking, sightseeing or dining outdoors, increasing their exposure to direct sunlight.
"If the comparison is based solely on air temperature, the Gulf is unquestionably hotter," Al Jarwan said. "But when it comes to thermal comfort in everyday life, factors such as the sun's angle, the length of the day, direct solar exposure, building design, air conditioning and lifestyle can make European heatwaves feel more exhausting, even at lower temperatures."