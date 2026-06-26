Scientists say climate change is unequivocally behind the record-breaking temperatures
Paris: A deadly European heatwave that has saturated hospitals as temperatures soared to record highs was to shift east on Friday, with authorities warning of more misery on a continent not used to stretches of punishing heat.
At least 101 million Europeans have roasted for several days in temperatures of over 35C, with an estimated few hundred people, including children, thought to have died as a result, many drowning as they sought respite from the inferno.
Scientists said in a study released Friday that climate change was "unequivocally" responsible for the heat that broke records in Britain, France, Spain and Switzerland, while the Netherlands issued its first-ever red alert over heat.
With French hospitals overwhelmed, authorities took the rarely used step of banning evening alcohol sales and public consumption in Paris starting on Friday and into the weekend.
As temperatures were expected to ease in western Europe from Friday, eastern Europe was on red alert, with the mercury set to climb.
In Germany, where temperatures were expected to hit 40C through the weekend, several outdoor events were cancelled and the rail operator advised avoiding travel.
French and British health services reported a surge in emergency calls and visits as the merciless heat struck the elderly and the ill.
"We are reaching a saturation point in hospital facilities," Paris police chief Patrice Faure said. "The number of hospitalisations keeps increasing."
France saw a fourfold increase in emergency room visits for heat-related reasons and a surge of cardiac arrests, authorities said.
London Ambulance Service said the extreme heat on Wednesday had led to the highest number of life-threatening emergency calls in a day.
AFP calculations based on forecasts from the German weather service and 2025 population projections from the European Joint Research Centre indicated that more than 380 million people would face temperatures of over 30C.
The UN's climate chief Simon Stiell said the heatwave -- made worse by buildings and infrastructure unsuited to such temperatures -- "has the fingerprints of the climate crisis all over it".
"Until humanity stops burning colossal amounts of coal, oil and gas, extreme heat will keep getting worse," he added.
Scientists said Friday that human-caused climate change was "unequivocally" responsible for the intensity of the record-breaking heatwave, adding that it would have been "virtually impossible" for such exceptional temperatures to occur in June fifty years ago.
A similar heatwave would have been 3.5C cooler during the day in June 1976, concluded the study by scientists from Europe, the United States and Britain.
A three-year-old boy was found dead in a car in the suburbs of Paris, where temperatures topped 40C on Wednesday, the latest such death. At least 40 people, many of them young, have drowned in France in the heatwave, according to the government.
In Spain, the MoMo monitoring system of mortality rates said 212 deaths between Sunday and Wednesday could be linked to the heat.
Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported five deaths from the heatwave including two farmworkers and a builder.
The deputy director of the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service, Samantha Burgess, said the hot weather was due to a "heat dome" of trapped air from north Africa in a low-lying high-pressure system, preventing cooler air from moving in.
Polly Turton, head of climate action at NGO Shade the UK, said the situation was "the new normal. The sleepless nights we're all experiencing, we are going to have to adapt to," she said.
"At the moment, we are not a well-adapted UK by any means."