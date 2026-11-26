Canadian Minister Champagne opens National Bank of Canada, Manulife offices in Dubai
Dubai: Canadian financial institutions are making their presence felt in the UAE, with the National Bank of Canada and Manulife opening new Dubai offices on November 26. Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne attended the ceremonies as part of his final leg extending pitches to investors in the GCC region.
Two-days earlier, CIBC announced that it plans a permanent capital markets presence in Abu Dhabi Global Market, subject to regulatory approval. It is targeting sovereign wealth funds, family offices and institutional investors. Speaking to local media, Champagne explained why visits like this are important as they strengthen partnerships and open a two-way street where Gulf investors and businesses can also look at Canada to set up shop
"Canadian firms entering the UAE need local banking", Champagne said, similarly "Emirati family offices and companies, in turn, gain a route into Canadian deals with access through the banks." He went on to compares the effect to air traffic, where more flights between two countries end up lifting trade.
The trade deal also comes on the back of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that Canada and UAE singed in October after talks were completed in a short duration of 47 days. The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visited Canada the same month.
Once fully implemented, CEPA would cut or removes tariffs on more than 99 per cent of current Canadian exports to the UAE. Ottawa expects it to double bilateral trade from C$3.4 billion to C$7 billion over a decade. A separate investment protection agreement has been in force since May.
Canadian lawmakers must still ratify CEPA, Champagne confirmed saying that "The House of Commons runs its own calendar" however, he said that Canada wants it done "as quickly as possible".
The UAE has already pledged C$70 billion in Canadian investment during Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit in November 2025. "Trust today is probably the most sought-after commodity," he says. The partnership, he insists, is only starting.
"Our role is to move from vision to action, to transfer that level of ambition into actual projects and opening these institutions and hopefully more to come is a step in that direction."
For Canada, the Gulf offers a market beyond the US. Its trade has run north to south, Champagne notes, and Ottawa now looks east and west as well. Canada signed an investment protection pact with Qatar on November 24.
For the UAE, Canada brings a G7 partner with a matching diversification agenda. Champagne pitched Dubai as a base for the GCC and Africa.