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Abdullah bin Zayed, Canadian Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary discuss strengthening bilateral ties

The meeting discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Canada

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Abdullah bin Zayed, Canadian Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary discuss strengthening bilateral ties

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Scott Gilmore, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of Canada.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Canada and ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both countries and promotes prosperity for their peoples.

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The two sides also reviewed progress in cooperation and partnership across several sectors, particularly the economic, investment and trade sectors, in support of sustainable growth in both friendly countries.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Gilmore’s visit, affirming that relations between the UAE and Canada continue to grow, with both countries keen to further strengthen their bilateral partnership, develop new avenues of cooperation and broaden prospects for joint action across all sectors.

He also commended the progress in relations between the two countries and affirmed the UAE’s support for Canada’s efforts to achieve prosperity across various fields.

The two sides also reviewed regional and international developments and efforts to consolidate the foundations of security, stability and peace in the region.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

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