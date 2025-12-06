UAE and Ecuador Presidents forge stronger ties with new agreements on trade and energy

A memorandum of understanding between the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Ecuador’s Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Society, and the Ecuadorian Chamber of Innovation and Technology. It was signed on the UAE side by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and on the Ecuadorian side by His Excellency Roberto Carlos Kury Pesantes, Minister of Telecommunications and Information Society.