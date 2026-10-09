GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President and Canadian PM discuss investment ties, Middle East developments

Leaders discuss AI, advanced tech, and regional stability in key phone call

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney.
WAM/AP

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday received a phone call from the Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada.

During the call, the two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen economic and investment ties in sectors that support the development priorities of both countries, including advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Canadian Prime Minister affirmed their commitment to further advancing UAE-Canada relations and developing long-term, sustainable partnerships that create new opportunities for economic and investment cooperation, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the peoples of both countries.

The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to promote security, stability and peace in the region, in support of the interests and development of all its peoples.

Related Topics:
Sheikh mohamed

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The waxing crescent moon and the planet Venus are pictured after sunset over Doha on September 14, 2026.

Sharjah hub forecasts Jumada Al Awwal crescent sighting

20m ago1m read
Companies are urged to verify payment requests before transferring funds.

UAE businesses warned of growing email fraud threat

3m read
UAE, Saudi sign MoU to boost rail, energy links

UAE, Saudi sign MoU to boost rail, energy links

1m read
Missing Emirati woman found dead, RAK Police confirm

Missing Emirati woman found dead, RAK Police confirm

1m read