UAE President and Canadian PM discuss investment ties, Middle East developments

Leaders discuss AI, advanced tech, and regional stability in key phone call
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday received a phone call from the Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada.
During the call, the two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen economic and investment ties in sectors that support the development priorities of both countries, including advanced technology and artificial intelligence.
Sheikh Mohamed and the Canadian Prime Minister affirmed their commitment to further advancing UAE-Canada relations and developing long-term, sustainable partnerships that create new opportunities for economic and investment cooperation, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the peoples of both countries.
The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to promote security, stability and peace in the region, in support of the interests and development of all its peoples.