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Abdullah bin Zayed, Canada FM discuss bilateral relations, regional developments by phone

UAE and Canada FMs review Iran tensions, Trump-brokered ceasefire in phone call

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Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed regional developments with Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada by phone.
Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed regional developments with Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada by phone.
WAM

ABU DHABI: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a phone call with Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, current regional developments following the Iranian missile attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates and a number of brotherly and friendly countries.

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The two sides reviewed developments related to the recent announcement by President Donald Trump of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran for a period of two weeks, and discussed the importance of enhancing international cooperation to achieve sustainable peace in the region and safeguard regional and international peace and security.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Anita Anand also discussed bilateral relations and avenues of joint cooperation, and ways to strengthen them in support of the development priorities of both countries.

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