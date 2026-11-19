“IHIT investigators continue to work with Mr. Sharma’s family and friends in Canada and overseas to gain a better understanding of his lifestyle and activities leading up to his death,” Sergeant Freda Fong, an IHIT spokesperson, said in a statement reported by CityNews Vancouver.

According to Canadian news agency The Canadian Press, investigators are seeking information from anyone who may have known Sharma or could help establish what happened in the hours leading up to the fire.

“The Consulate General of India in Vancouver is deeply saddened by the tragic death of 25-year-old Indian national Tushar Sharma in Langley, British Columbia. The Consulate is in touch with the next of kin and the local police authorities and is closely following the matter,” the mission said in a statement reported by Moneycontrol on Thursday.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.