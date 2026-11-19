Investigators seek clues to death of 25-year-old Tushar Sharma
A 25-year-old Indian national whose remains were discovered inside a burning car in Canada last month has been identified as Tushar Sharma, with police saying preliminary evidence suggests he was the victim of a targeted killing.
Sharma, a resident of Surrey in British Columbia, was identified on November 17 by Canada’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which is investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
According to Canadian broadcaster CityNews Vancouver, police and firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle fire near Rawlinson Crescent and 233 Street in Langley, British Columbia, at about 10.26pm on October 29.
Emergency crews discovered what appeared to be human remains inside the vehicle while extinguishing the flames. The homicide investigation team subsequently took over the case.
Investigators said Sharma had no criminal record and relatively few known contacts in Canada, making it difficult to reconstruct his activities and movements before his death.
“IHIT investigators continue to work with Mr. Sharma’s family and friends in Canada and overseas to gain a better understanding of his lifestyle and activities leading up to his death,” Sergeant Freda Fong, an IHIT spokesperson, said in a statement reported by CityNews Vancouver.
“While the motive remains under investigation, evidence to date suggests this was a targeted incident.”
Sharma was believed to have been in Canada for work, while his immediate family remained in India, according to a report in Hindustan Times.
The newspaper, citing Fong’s comments to local media, said Sharma had extended relatives in Canada but was not a Canadian citizen.
Fong also said identifying the victim had taken several days because the remains recovered from the vehicle required examination.
Investigators have not disclosed whether Sharma died before the vehicle caught fire or as a result of the blaze. They have also not established a motive for the suspected killing.
The homicide team is working with Langley Royal Canadian Mounted Police, forensic identification specialists and the British Columbia Coroners Service to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.
India’s Consulate General in Vancouver has expressed sadness over Sharma’s death and said it was in contact with his family and Canadian authorities.
“The Consulate General of India in Vancouver is deeply saddened by the tragic death of 25-year-old Indian national Tushar Sharma in Langley, British Columbia. The Consulate is in touch with the next of kin and the local police authorities and is closely following the matter,” the mission said in a statement reported by Moneycontrol on Thursday.
Police have released Sharma’s photograph as part of efforts to gather information about his background and movements before the incident.
According to Canadian news agency The Canadian Press, investigators are seeking information from anyone who may have known Sharma or could help establish what happened in the hours leading up to the fire.
Authorities have not publicly identified any suspects or announced arrests in connection with the case.