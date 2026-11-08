Home for nephew’s wedding, Indian tech executive shot dead over parking row after dog feud

Victim returned from Singapore just 2 days earlier; accused allegedly fired 15 rounds
Dubai: A senior technology executive who returned from Singapore to attend his nephew’s wedding was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour following a dispute over a parking space in Haryana’s Faridabad, NDTV reported.
Paramjit Dhankhar, a former senior executive with IT major Tech Mahindra, was shot nine times after an argument with his neighbour escalated into violence on Friday night, police said.
The accused, identified as Mohan alias Monu Sharma, allegedly fired around 15 rounds from his licensed pistol before fleeing with his family.
Dhankhar died at the scene.
According to police, the victim had returned to Faridabad just two days earlier to attend his nephew’s wedding, scheduled for November 24.
He had previously headed Tech Mahindra’s Asia operations and was reportedly working for a Vietnam-based company.
The shooting occurred around 8pm in a multi-storey residential building in Sector 21C, where Dhankhar lived on the first floor with his wife and two children.
He had just returned from the gym when he reportedly found Sharma’s car parked in his designated parking space.
Dhankhar asked Sharma, who lived on the third floor of the same building, to move his vehicle.
An argument followed, during which Sharma allegedly brought his licensed pistol to the parking area and opened fire.
Surajkund Station House Officer Prahlad Kumar told reporters that the dispute escalated rapidly, resulting in the fatal shooting.
Police recovered several empty cartridge cases from the scene.
Investigators revealed that tensions between the two families had been simmering for several days.
According to police, Sharma’s son regularly brought his pet dog to the building’s parking area to relieve itself, prompting repeated objections from Dhankhar’s son, Surya.
The disagreement had led to arguments between the families four or five days before the shooting.
Although those confrontations had ended without serious violence, the underlying tensions reportedly remained unresolved.
Police also said Sharma had allegedly verbally abused Dhankhar’s son about five days before the killing.
Following the shooting, teams from Surajkund police station, the Crime Branch and the Forensic Science Laboratory arrived at the scene to collect evidence.
Dhankhar’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination.
Police said Sharma fled with his family after the incident, and multiple teams have been formed to trace and arrest him.
Investigators are examining the earlier disputes between the families and the circumstances that led to the shooting.
Dhankhar, originally from Hisar in Haryana, had been living and working abroad. His return home for a family celebration ended in tragedy just days before the wedding.