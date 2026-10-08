The conclusion of negotiations was announced in Bangkok during a meeting between Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade; Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand; and Suphajee Suthumpun, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce of the Kingdom of Thailand, in the presence of Obaid Saeed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand.