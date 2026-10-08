Abu Dhabi residents reveal the best food spots for a proper feast under Dh500 – and how to find them

Yet, while the fish and meat is all very well, despite my five (almost six) years in Abu Dhabi, I still have sometimes stumbled into eateries where I could actually feel the pinch. And so, I had to shamefacedly ask, for those on a fair budget and really would like to keep their bill under Dh500 and hopefully, even lower. And when I mentioned this to Nikita Saxena, my aforementioned companion in all things fish and food in Abu Dhabi, she answered, “There are so many affordable places here?”