UAE’s top school librarians honoured at 2026 awards

Librarians recognised for their work in encouraging reading, supporting learning
Dubai: School librarians from across the UAE have been recognised for their contribution to fostering a love of reading and learning among students at the School Librarian of the Year Award 2026.
Organised by the Emirates Literature Foundation (ELF) in partnership with The Executive Council of Dubai, the awards ceremony took place at the Museum of the Future, with the winners receiving their awards from Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, secretary general of The Executive Council of Dubai.
The ceremony was also attended by Aisha Miran, director general at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority.
The annual award celebrates the achievements of school librarians working in public and private schools across the UAE, underscoring their role in supporting students and contributing to the country’s educational landscape.
Since the award was launched, it has received around 1,000 nominations and recognised more than 60 school librarians for innovative approaches to fostering reading and learning within their school communities.
This year’s awards have recognised librarians across four categories.
In the School Librarian of the Year category, Salma Al Helali of Al Taqadom School in Abu Dhabi has been recognised among public schools, while Desislava Kouzeva of Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills in Dubai has received the award among private schools.
The Best Use of Resources category has recognised Ameera Al Humairi of Aljeel Aljadeed Kindergarten in Abu Dhabi among public schools and Suman Batra of Swiss International Scientific School in Dubai among private schools.
For Best in Innovation, the public schools award has went to Muna AlWahshi of Shamma bint Mohammed Primary School in Abu Dhabi, while Jericho Diano of Summit International School in Abu Dhabi has been recognised among private schools.
The Best in Community Involvement award has been given to Salma AlMansouri of Al Selaa School in Abu Dhabi among public schools and Louise Macleod of GEMS International School in Dubai among private schools.
The ceremony has also marked an important milestone for the Association of School Librarians, established by the Emirates Literature Foundation last year under the patronage of the Community Development Authority.
The association has been created to support and strengthen the school librarian profession across the UAE. Its membership is free and open to school librarians across the country, offering access to discussion forums, networking opportunities, workshops, and training.
Moreover, the association aims to advocate for school librarians and raise the profile of the profession, while creating opportunities for members to share practical approaches and develop best practices for supporting reading and learning.
Its board brings together senior representatives from the UAE’s cultural, education, library, and government sectors, including the UAE Media Council, Emirates Literature Foundation, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Juma Al Majid Library, Zayed University, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, and schools across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Members of the association have been invited to a meet-and-greet with the 2026 award winners and the association’s board during the ceremony, creating an opportunity to exchange ideas and experiences.
Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of Emirates Literature Foundation and a board member of the Association of School Librarians, has noted that the winners were announced virtually before the end of the school year before coming together for an in-person celebration.
“On both occasions, we were reminded of just how close-knit and supportive this community is. School librarians continually share ideas, resources, and encouragement with one another, united by a common purpose, helping children discover the joy of reading,” remarked Bolooki.
“The Association of School Librarians builds on that spirit by giving this community a dedicated space to learn, exchange ideas, and grow together professionally.”
Students have been featured prominently in the ceremony, reflecting the wider role of school libraries in building a culture of reading across the UAE.
Award-winning students Maryam Alshrafi and Reynah Singh Gahlaut have shared letters about hope in Arabic and English, emphasising the importance of young readers in the work being celebrated.
Additionally, the ceremony has recognised the General Command of Dubai Civil Defence with a special award for its support of the ELF Reading Caravan.
Over the past three years, the reading caravan has enabled around 100 engagements across the seven emirates, including author visits and interactive storytelling sessions.
Two of the reading caravan’s drivers, Ansar Mohammad Sharif and Shahnawaz Mohammad, have also been recognised for their problem-solving skills and kindness, which have helped make the engagements possible.
The ceremony has also featured a keynote address from Gavin McCormack, co-founder of Upschool and Education Influence, who brought perspectives from the Reading for Pleasure movement.
The School Librarian of the Year Award has been held on the opening day of the Reading for Pleasure Caravan Conference 2026, a four-day conference bringing together educators, librarians, policymakers, reading advocates, parents, and students from across the UAE.
The conference promotes an approach to reading that goes beyond academic achievement, focusing on helping children and young people develop a lasting enjoyment of reading, along with the skills and confidence that come with it.
For UAE schools, the awards have demonstrated the wider role school libraries play in the UAE, as spaces not only for books and study, but also for curiosity, creativity, community, and a lifelong love of reading.