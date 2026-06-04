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National ambulance highlights lifesaving innovations at EMTEX 2026

Interactive training, EMS technology and expert workshops showcased in Dubai

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Visitors learn CPR and explore emergency response technology at EMTEX 2026.
Visitors learn CPR and explore emergency response technology at EMTEX 2026.
National Ambulance

Dubai: National Ambulance, part of the Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence, is taking part in the Middle East Ambulance, Medical Transportation and Rescue Exhibition and Conference (EMTEX 2026), which opened in Dubai on Wednesday and continues for two days.

The event brings together emergency medical services (EMS) professionals, healthcare experts and industry leaders from across the region to explore the latest advancements in prehospital emergency care and medical transportation.

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At the exhibition, National Ambulance is presenting an interactive platform that highlights advanced technologies and equipment used in emergency medical services. Visitors have the opportunity to engage in a range of awareness activities designed to strengthen lifesaving skills, including Hands-Only CPR and Stop the Bleed training sessions.

The exhibition also offers the public a closer look at ambulance vehicles and the specialised equipment used by paramedics to deliver critical prehospital care.

On the second day of the conference, National Ambulance’s Medical Training Department will participate in specialised educational workshops alongside international instructors. The sessions will focus on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) and the application of ultrasound technology in emergency medical services, providing a platform for knowledge exchange and professional development.

National Ambulance said its participation reflects its continued commitment to advancing EMS education, enhancing community preparedness and supporting excellence in prehospital healthcare through innovation, training and public engagement.

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