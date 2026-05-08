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National Ambulance showcases EMS innovations at Dubai conference

Live simulations and expert talks highlight advances in emergency medical care

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National Ambulance showcases EMS innovations at Dubai conference
National Ambulance showcases EMS innovations at Dubai conference
National ambulance

Abu Dhabi: National Ambulance is taking part in the 22nd Emirates Critical Care Conference 2026, which opened in Dubai on Friday, bringing together healthcare specialists and emergency medicine experts to discuss the latest advancements in critical care and emergency medical services.

The three-day conference focuses on modern medical practices, cutting-edge technologies and knowledge exchange in critical care, emergency medicine and advanced healthcare services.

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National Ambulance, part of the Federal Entity for Ambulance and Civil Defense, is showcasing advanced technologies and equipment used in emergency medical services and pre-hospital care through an interactive exhibition stand.

The organisation is also highlighting its role in strengthening emergency response efficiency and enhancing the quality of patient care in line with international best practices.

As part of its participation, the Medical Education Team is conducting live EMS simulations and awareness workshops, alongside updated training sessions based on the 2025 guidelines of the American Heart Association.

The sessions cover hands-only CPR, CPR race challenges, naloxone administration, epinephrine auto-injector use, bleeding control techniques, choking management for children and infants, as well as patient movement techniques using spinal boards.

The conference also features a series of scientific lectures by National Ambulance experts, including a presentation by Dr Maryam Al Mansoori titled “Prehospital Management of Agitated Patient”.

Another lecture by Professor Ahed Al Najjar explores the “Innovation of the Spaceship Paramedic Program”, alongside a presentation on the scientific motivation behind the Ministry of Interior’s Bin Wraiqa Service.

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