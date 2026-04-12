The programme will run for one week across several emirates
The UAE National Program for Readiness and Response, Jahiziyah, on Saturday launched the country’s first specialised national program to train surgeons in emergency management and disaster preparedness. This strategic initiative reflects the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to strengthening national healthcare readiness and building an integrated system capable of delivering rapid and effective responses to various emergencies and disasters.
The programme will run for one week across several emirates, with sessions scheduled for Tuesday in Ajman, Wednesday in Fujairah, Thursday in Ras Al Khaimah, and concluding on Saturday in Dubai.
The launch marks a significant national milestone — the first programme of its kind in the UAE — positioning it among the leading specialized initiatives regionally and enhancing its global standing beyond the United States. It builds on the strong success of its initial operational phase, during which hundreds of surgeons and consultants across the UAE were trained within a comprehensive framework that brought together the government, private, and military sectors.
The programme is structured around an intensive four-week training framework comprising four main phases. It begins with a foundational stage covering emergency concepts and medical triage, followed by an advanced phase focusing on surgical management in disaster settings with limited resources. This is followed by a leadership phase addressing decision-making methodologies and operations management under pressure, culminating in a practical phase that includes advanced simulations and multi-agency field exercises.
The initiative aims to enhance capabilities and expand operational capacity by preparing an elite cadre of senior surgeons and consultants. It also supports the transfer and localization of global best practices, contributing to the development of a comprehensive national model that is scalable both regionally and internationally.
Dr Adel Al Shammari Al Ajmi, Consultant Cardiac and Thoracic Surgeon and CEO of the UAE National Program “Jahiziyah,” stated that the program builds on a successful first phase that included leading surgeons from the UAE, Canada, Europe, and Australia working in prominent healthcare institutions such as Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, and Rashid Hospital, as well as advanced trauma and surgical specialties within SEHA facilities and PureHealth Group. These contributions have demonstrated the effectiveness of the training model and strengthened both the leadership and clinical capabilities of surgeons in emergency and disaster environments.
Last week in Abu Dhabi, the UAE National Program for Readiness and Response “Jahiziyah” also launched the National Emergency Response Forum “Istijabah.” The forum is part of a strategic plan aimed at training 20,000 frontline personnel—both healthcare and non-healthcare professionals—working in medical, ambulance, security, and critical infrastructure sectors involved in responding to major incidents and emergencies, based on a unified and integrated methodology.
With an annual budget exceeding Dh100 million, the programme is built on a comprehensive training framework that combines theoretical and practical components. It includes training courses, simulation exercises, and multi-agency response scenarios, all delivered through a unified national curriculum that is internationally accredited and developed in partnership with leading global institutions. This ensures sustainable training and the qualification of certified trainers to continuously develop frontline responders, following an integrated approach endorsed by more than ten leading American and European universities and training centers.
The United Arab Emirates places great emphasis on building and continuously developing national talent in line with rapid global advancements, reinforcing its leadership position. The “Jahiziyah” framework draws inspiration from the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to enhance preparedness and readiness, and to transform challenges into opportunities that support sustainable development through investment in human capital and the advancement of skills in accordance with the highest international standards.