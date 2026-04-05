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Abu Dhabi to train 20,000 frontline personnel with annual budget of Dh100 million

Frontline personnel across healthcare, ambulance, and security sectors to be trained

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Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Abu Dhabi to train 20,000 frontline personnel with annual budget of Dh100 million
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The Government of Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of a strategic plan to train 20,000 frontline personnel, including both healthcare and non-healthcare workers across healthcare facilities, emergency medical services, security entities, and other critical sectors involved in responding to major incidents and emergencies. The program will be delivered through a unified, integrated, and accredited framework.

This announcement was made during the opening of the National Emergency Response Forum “Istijaba,” held today in Abu Dhabi and organized by the UAE National Program for Preparedness and Response “جاهزية” (Jahezia). The forum marks the beginning of a nationwide initiative aligned with the strategic plan to enhance the capabilities of frontline responders.

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The forum will run over the course of a week, moving across several emirates. Ajman will host Tuesday’s sessions, followed by Fujairah on Wednesday, with the event concluding on Sunday in Dubai. This approach aims to strengthen institutional integration, unify national concepts, and elevate the efficiency of the country’s emergency and crisis response system in line with global best practices and standards.

Building a proactive and integrated crisis response system

The forum is part of ongoing national efforts to establish a proactive and comprehensive system centered on preparedness and effective response, enhancing the UAE’s ability to manage various risks and crises with high efficiency and professionalism.

The program is based on a comprehensive training framework that combines theoretical and practical components, including training programs, simulation exercises, and multi-agency response scenarios. It follows a unified national methodology that is internationally accredited and has been developed in partnership with leading global institutions. With an annual budget exceeding AED 100 million, the initiative ensures the sustainability of training efforts and the qualification of certified trainers to prepare frontline personnel. The program is endorsed by more than ten prominent universities and training centers in the United States and Europe.

Training workshops to enhance emergency preparedness and response

The forum features panel discussions, specialized presentations, and workshops showcasing both national and international experiences. It highlights current and future trends in emergency preparedness and crisis response, contributing to the enhancement of frontline personnel capabilities, supporting operational performance during emergencies, and strengthening role integration within a unified and comprehensive national system.

Professor Roberto Mugavero, President of the European Centre for Disaster Medicine, praised the UAE’s advanced level in preparedness and response, noting that the UAE’s experience represents a global model in institutional integration, capacity building, and the standardization of training methodologies within a comprehensive national framework.

A strategic platform to strengthen institutional collaboration

Dr. Adel Al Shamri, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative and the UAE National Program for Preparedness and Response “Jahezia,” and President of the Emirates Doctors Initiative, emphasized that the forum serves as a strategic platform to enhance cooperation and integration among institutions supporting emergency and crisis operations, as well as local and international training entities. This contributes to knowledge exchange and the adoption of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to address current and future challenges within a unified and internationally accredited training system.

He further highlighted the UAE’s strong commitment to building and continuously developing national talent in line with rapid global advancements, reinforcing its leadership position. He noted that the “Jahezia” system draws inspiration from the UAE leadership’s vision to enhance preparedness and readiness, transforming challenges into opportunities that support sustainable development through investment in human capital and the development of skills in accordance with the highest international standards.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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