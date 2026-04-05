Frontline personnel across healthcare, ambulance, and security sectors to be trained
The Government of Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of a strategic plan to train 20,000 frontline personnel, including both healthcare and non-healthcare workers across healthcare facilities, emergency medical services, security entities, and other critical sectors involved in responding to major incidents and emergencies. The program will be delivered through a unified, integrated, and accredited framework.
This announcement was made during the opening of the National Emergency Response Forum “Istijaba,” held today in Abu Dhabi and organized by the UAE National Program for Preparedness and Response “جاهزية” (Jahezia). The forum marks the beginning of a nationwide initiative aligned with the strategic plan to enhance the capabilities of frontline responders.
The forum will run over the course of a week, moving across several emirates. Ajman will host Tuesday’s sessions, followed by Fujairah on Wednesday, with the event concluding on Sunday in Dubai. This approach aims to strengthen institutional integration, unify national concepts, and elevate the efficiency of the country’s emergency and crisis response system in line with global best practices and standards.
Building a proactive and integrated crisis response system
The forum is part of ongoing national efforts to establish a proactive and comprehensive system centered on preparedness and effective response, enhancing the UAE’s ability to manage various risks and crises with high efficiency and professionalism.
The program is based on a comprehensive training framework that combines theoretical and practical components, including training programs, simulation exercises, and multi-agency response scenarios. It follows a unified national methodology that is internationally accredited and has been developed in partnership with leading global institutions. With an annual budget exceeding AED 100 million, the initiative ensures the sustainability of training efforts and the qualification of certified trainers to prepare frontline personnel. The program is endorsed by more than ten prominent universities and training centers in the United States and Europe.
Training workshops to enhance emergency preparedness and response
The forum features panel discussions, specialized presentations, and workshops showcasing both national and international experiences. It highlights current and future trends in emergency preparedness and crisis response, contributing to the enhancement of frontline personnel capabilities, supporting operational performance during emergencies, and strengthening role integration within a unified and comprehensive national system.
Professor Roberto Mugavero, President of the European Centre for Disaster Medicine, praised the UAE’s advanced level in preparedness and response, noting that the UAE’s experience represents a global model in institutional integration, capacity building, and the standardization of training methodologies within a comprehensive national framework.
A strategic platform to strengthen institutional collaboration
Dr. Adel Al Shamri, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative and the UAE National Program for Preparedness and Response “Jahezia,” and President of the Emirates Doctors Initiative, emphasized that the forum serves as a strategic platform to enhance cooperation and integration among institutions supporting emergency and crisis operations, as well as local and international training entities. This contributes to knowledge exchange and the adoption of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to address current and future challenges within a unified and internationally accredited training system.
He further highlighted the UAE’s strong commitment to building and continuously developing national talent in line with rapid global advancements, reinforcing its leadership position. He noted that the “Jahezia” system draws inspiration from the UAE leadership’s vision to enhance preparedness and readiness, transforming challenges into opportunities that support sustainable development through investment in human capital and the development of skills in accordance with the highest international standards.