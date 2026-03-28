Abu Dhabi launches National First Line of Defense Forum, Dh100 million training grants to boost emergency readiness

New forum cements Abu Dhabi as regional hub for advanced first responder training
Abu Dhabi: The 26th edition of the National First Line of Defense Forum officially commenced today in Abu Dhabi under the theme “Together for a Nation’s Readiness.” The forum is organised by the National Unified and Integrated Training System for Readiness and Response, under the supervision of the UAE National Medical and Volunteer Reserve Team, and accredited by the European Center for Disaster Medicine and National Training (“Tadreeb”). It has drawn wide participation from personnel across national medical institutions, ambulance services, civil defense, police, and emergency and disaster response entities.
The forum represents a national model aimed at enhancing the preparedness of first-line responders and strengthening capabilities in responding to emergencies, disasters, and crises. This is achieved through a unified, internationally accredited methodology implemented in collaboration with leading global training centers and universities.
The forum aligns with a forward-looking national vision to establish a unified and integrated field management system at the operational level—combining theoretical education, practical application, and high-fidelity simulation—to ensure coordinated medical response and seamless cross-sector collaboration.
It also reinforces cooperation among healthcare, security, and service sectors in line with global best practices, while meeting mandatory training requirements to enhance the efficiency of both healthcare and non-healthcare first responders. During the forum, a first-of-its-kind unified operational and training model was launched, focusing on mass casualty incident management, disaster response, and strengthening coordination among hospitals, emergency services, civil defense, and police. This model supports faster decision-making, improved resource allocation, and effective response across various emergency scenarios.
As part of a strategic announcement, Dh100 million has been allocated for specialised training grants to support first responder capabilities. These internationally accredited programs will be delivered in partnership with leading global institutions, including the American Disaster Foundation, the European Center for Disaster Medicine, the American College of Surgeons, and prominent organizations in the United Kingdom.
The programs cover emergency management, disaster preparedness, and major incident response, and are mandatory under national regulatory directives.
In this context, Professor Roberto Mugavero, President of the European Center for Disaster Medicine, announced the official accreditation of Abu Dhabi as the first licensed center for emergency and disaster medical training in the Middle East and North Africa. He emphasized that this milestone reflects the UAE’s advanced infrastructure and expertise in delivering high-quality training programs.
He added that Abu Dhabi has solidified its position as a regional and international hub for developing training curricula, advancing simulation-based programs, and integrating artificial intelligence technologies into training—further enhancing the readiness of response teams for various emergencies, disasters, and crises.
Dr. Adel Al Shammari Al Ajmi, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, President of UAE Doctors Initiative, and Head of the National Readiness and Response Program, stated that the launch of the forum’s 26th edition reflects a strategic national vision to strengthen the country’s readiness and build a comprehensive response system based on unified training standards and capacity building aligned with international best practices.
He noted that the forum is the outcome of an organized national effort to build an integrated training ecosystem that brings together government, private, and non-profit sectors through strategic partnerships that have attracted international training institutions to the UAE—particularly Abu Dhabi—thereby contributing to the development of advanced infrastructure and specialized national academies.
Al Ajmi emphasized that first-line defense heroes represent the backbone of national health security, and that investing in their training and empowerment is a direct investment in community protection. He highlighted the evolution of the national training system into a fully integrated operational model that enhances coordination among hospitals, emergency services, civil defense, police, and volunteer teams—ensuring rapid and effective response under all conditions.
The forum also honored first-line defense heroes, including distinguished national professionals who contributed to the design and management of specialized training programs and the attraction of global academic partners. Training institutions, certified trainers, and reserve and volunteer medical teams were also recognized for their role in supporting healthcare and community institutions locally and internationally, in appreciation of their contributions to advancing training quality, knowledge transfer, and national capacity building.
Major support initiative by First Abu Dhabi Bank
In parallel, First Abu Dhabi Bank launched a dedicated initiative to support frontline workers across the UAE, in recognition of their continuous efforts in serving and protecting the community.
The bank affirmed that the initiative reflects its strong commitment to supporting frontline personnel by providing practical solutions that help ease daily life burdens and enable them to focus on their critical roles.
The initiative aims to deliver fast, practical support tailored to the needs of first-line defense workers, offering financial flexibility, easier access to services, and a priority banking experience. This ensures that their needs are met both immediately and in the long term. Benefits include preferential loan facilities, cashback rewards, and flexible repayment options.
To enhance accessibility, First Abu Dhabi Bank is offering these services through 20 dedicated branches located near key work sites, alongside faster response times and support through contact centers—ensuring prompt and efficient assistance whenever needed.