Abu Dhabi launches National First Line of Defense Forum, Dh100 million training grants to boost emergency readiness

Abu Dhabi: The 26th edition of the National First Line of Defense Forum officially commenced today in Abu Dhabi under the theme “Together for a Nation’s Readiness.” The forum is organised by the National Unified and Integrated Training System for Readiness and Response, under the supervision of the UAE National Medical and Volunteer Reserve Team, and accredited by the European Center for Disaster Medicine and National Training (“Tadreeb”). It has drawn wide participation from personnel across national medical institutions, ambulance services, civil defense, police, and emergency and disaster response entities.