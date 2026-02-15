GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE Rescue Challenge 2026 kicks off in Dubai with elite emergency teams

15 specialised teams compete in high-intensity simulations

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE Rescue Challenge 2026
UAE Rescue Challenge 2026
Supplied

Under the patronage of Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the UAE Rescue Challenge 2026 kicked off on Sunday at Dubai Police Training City in Al Ruwayyah.

Organised by Dubai Police in cooperation with the World Rescue Organisation, the championship brings together 15 specialised teams competing in realistic scenarios simulating road traffic collisions and trauma emergencies. The event aims to benchmark operational performance against international standards while enhancing the efficiency and readiness of emergency response teams.

Major General Rashid Khalifa bin Darwish Al Falasi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue at Dubai Police, attended the opening ceremony alongside senior officers. He said the participating teams demonstrated advanced field expertise and high professional competence.

Major General Al Falasi noted that specialised competitions of this kind provide a practical training platform that closely mirrors real-life emergencies, helping assess preparedness levels, improve response speed and strengthen coordination among rescue teams.

He added that exchanging expertise and best practices among participants contributes to developing technical and tactical capabilities, while refining rescue personnel skills in line with globally recognised standards.

Colonel Khalid Al Hammadi, Director of the Search and Rescue Department and General Director of the Challenge, said the competition includes two main categories. The first focuses on road traffic incidents — both complex and standard scenarios — with eight teams competing, while the second centres on trauma response scenarios involving seven paramedic teams. Winners in both categories will be announced on Monday.

Participating UAE entities include Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Civil Defence, Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, National Ambulance, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services and the National Guard.

Teams are evaluated based on response speed, procedural accuracy, teamwork and adherence to internationally approved safety and rescue protocols.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE Rescue Challenge 2026 kicks off in Dubai

UAE Rescue Challenge 2026 kicks off in Dubai

2m read
Our hard work will show at the T20 World Cup: Waseem

Our hard work will show at the T20 World Cup: Waseem

2m read
Sheikh Nahyan attends PACE Group’s 25th anniversary

Sheikh Nahyan attends PACE Group’s 25th anniversary

5m read
Mohammed Al Qudsi

Mohammed Al Qudsi, who witnessed the UAE’s union, dies

3m read