UAE Rescue Challenge 2026 kicks off in Dubai with teams tested in life-saving simulations

Fifteen rescue teams test skills in intense emergency scenarios to meet global standards
Dubai: The UAE Rescue Challenge 2026 officially began on Saturday at Training City in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai, under the patronage of His Highness Lt-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.
Organised by Dubai Police in cooperation with the World Rescue Organisation, the two-day event brings together 15 teams from across the UAE to compete in realistic emergency scenarios designed to simulate road traffic collisions and trauma incidents.
The challenge aims to enhance emergency response capabilities, align performance with international standards, and strengthen operational readiness among rescue and medical teams.
Major General Rashid Khalifa bin Darwish Al Falasi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue at Dubai Police, said the competition reflects Dubai Police’s ongoing commitment to developing advanced emergency response systems in line with global best practices. He added that the event provides a professional platform for exchanging expertise, reviewing modern rescue techniques and improving coordination among field units.
Colonel Khalid Al Hammadi, Director of the Search and Rescue Department and General Director of the Challenge, said the competition features two main categories. Eight teams are participating in complex and standard road traffic accident rescue scenarios, while seven paramedic teams are competing in trauma response simulations. The top three teams in each category will be honoured at the closing ceremony.
Participating entities include Dubai Police, Civil Defence departments in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, National Ambulance, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services and the National Guard.
All scenarios have been developed in accordance with international standards and are overseen by specialised experts to ensure realism and professional accuracy. Teams are evaluated based on response time, procedural precision, teamwork and adherence to internationally approved safety and rescue protocols.