New countries to make debut at UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

Bolivia, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic will participate for the first time

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Dubai will host the seventh edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge from February 7 to 11, 2026, at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah, as interest continues to grow in one of the world’s leading tactical competitions.

Several countries will be taking part in the event for the first time, including Bolivia, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic, alongside a women’s team from China, organisers said.

The newly confirmed teams have expressed their readiness and enthusiasm to compete in the international challenge, which tests tactical proficiency, physical endurance and professional skill through a series of time-based competitive scenarios.

Participating teams praised the UAE SWAT Challenge as a global platform for specialised tactical excellence, highlighting its role in facilitating the exchange of expertise, operational experience and best practices among elite police and tactical units. The competition also places strong emphasis on precision, speed and teamwork under pressure.

The UAE SWAT Challenge aims to enhance cooperation between tactical teams worldwide, showcase advanced rapid-response and intervention techniques, and assess preparedness in dealing with complex security scenarios. The event features five core challenges, with teams earning points daily and the overall winner determined by the highest cumulative score.

The competition is open to the public, offering spectators an opportunity to watch elite teams in action and support participants in one of Dubai’s most anticipated international security events.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE's most pressing developments.
