Hollywood.AI, Bollywood.AI Win AI Disruptor of the Year at 2026 Tech Innovation Awards

Recognition fuels new partnerships, investment talks in AI-driven entertainment
Dubai: Hollywood.AI and Bollywood.AI have been named AI Disruptor of the Year at the Tech Innovation Awards 2026, marking a major milestone for founder and CEO Sheeraz Hasan as artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes the global entertainment industry.
Hasan accepted the award on behalf of Hollywood.AI and Bollywood.AI at the Dubai ceremony, hosted by BNC Publishing and Entrepreneur Middle East at Al Habtoor Palace.
The recognition comes at a pivotal moment for AI entertainment. Technology companies, studios and investors are pouring resources into generative video, music and digital talent as the industry races to determine what the next generation of entertainment will look like.
Hollywood.AI and Bollywood.AI are positioned at the intersection of that shift, with a vision spanning AI films, micro-dramas, AI-generated music, digital stars, virtual influencers and new entertainment formats built for global audiences.
For Hasan, the move into AI represents the latest chapter in a career that began more than two decades ago with Hollywood.TV, the celebrity media company he founded during the transformation of digital entertainment and celebrity news.
Now his focus is on a much bigger technological transition.
“Hollywood is changing. Bollywood is changing. AI is accelerating both,” Hasan said. “Hollywood.AI and Bollywood.AI are being built for what comes next.”
The timing has put both brands into an increasingly valuable conversation. Hollywood and Bollywood represent two of the world’s most recognized entertainment ecosystems, while artificial intelligence is dramatically lowering the cost and time required to create and distribute content at scale.
That convergence is attracting attention from technology companies, entertainment executives, investors and strategic partners looking for positions in the emerging AI entertainment economy.
Following the award, Hasan says interest surrounding Hollywood.AI and Bollywood.AI has intensified, with discussions underway around potential partnerships, investment and the long-term future of the two brands.
For now, Hasan is keeping his options open.
The bigger question may no longer be whether AI will transform Hollywood and Bollywood - but who will own the platforms, brands and intellectual property positioned at the center of that transformation.
With Hollywood.AI and Bollywood.AI now carrying the AI Disruptor of the Year 2026 recognition, Hasan has made one thing clear: both brands intend to be part of that race.