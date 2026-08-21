Yamuna Hasan wins Oxford Best Proposition Speaker for championing the massive power of human creativity

Challenges ease of outsourcing originality to generative AI in award winning proposition
Yamuna Hasan walked away from an Oxford University Debate as Best Proposition Speaker after taking on a defining dilemma of the AI age. This also became a humongous "hats off" moment as it was filled with prestigious, respected, and highly esteemed personalities generously applauding this teen sensation following her speech. To top this off, the Lord Mayor of Oxford personally awarded her the Best Proposition Speaker distinction.
Yamuna Hasan challenged the ease of outsourcing originality to generative AI, arguing that creativity functions as a muscle strengthened by exercise and intellectual effort. She warned that excessive reliance on automated assistance risks cognitive atrophy, making her a visionary Gen Z superstar who is never scared to confront something that is already influencing everyday life.
Case in point, AI is rapidly becoming one of the most powerful and consequential technologies affecting productivity. Yamuna Hasan then argued what habitual automation could eventually cost everyone's capacity to perform day-to-day duties independently. By describing creativity as the heartbeat of civilization, she made her stance profoundly personal because safeguarding ingenuity means preserving an essential part of humanity.
That Best Proposition Speaker title gives Yamuna Hasan another milestone, further establishing her as a mouthpiece for Gen Z, armed with her growing roster of accolades, which include the United Nations Changemaker Award 2026, Best Gen Z Podcast Award at Fashion Factor Dubai in 2026, Best Gen Z of the Year from Entrepreneur Middle East in 2025, Best Gen Z Author of the Year at the India International Influencer Awards in 2025, and Best International Author Award at the Gulf Achievers Awards in 2025. In addition, her accomplishments have attracted coverage from Entrepreneur Middle East, Khaleej Times, Gulf News, and PAPER Magazine too.
It is clear that at this rate, everything becomes concerning as AI can write, illustrate, compose, conceptualise, and generate sophisticated materials in a snap of a finger, potentially endangering human capabilities altogether. Yamuna Hasan is fast to recognize this impending issue, and she is one to use her power over a generation to send a life-changing message across.
Yes, Gen Z listens to her every word, especially now as she urges her peers to bank on knowledge, discover new passion projects, become insanely skilled at their craft, and give talent a chance to flourish. Through her, Gen Z is more hyped up in claiming the future on their own terms by being fluent in cutting-edge tools yet still hungry for ideas born from curiosity and raw imagination.
Her Oxford triumph amplifies a refreshing Gen Z attitude toward artificial intelligence, embracing its convenience and at the same time protecting the beauty of learning. The recognition of no less than the Lord Mayor of Oxford gave Yamuna Hasan an extraordinary platform for defying one of the biggest questions confronting the youth of today. AI may produce incredible results in seconds, but she is fully locked in on the wild giftedness of Gen Z, proving that humans ultimately are the real winners. And with this, ladies and gentlemen, not only did she win the hearts of Oxford, but the rest of the world. Congratulations, Yamuna Hasan, on a well-deserved victory.