Yamuna Hasan wins Oxford Best Proposition Speaker for championing the massive power of human creativity

Her Oxford triumph amplifies a refreshing Gen Z attitude toward artificial intelligence, embracing its convenience and at the same time protecting the beauty of learning. The recognition of no less than the Lord Mayor of Oxford gave Yamuna Hasan an extraordinary platform for defying one of the biggest questions confronting the youth of today. AI may produce incredible results in seconds, but she is fully locked in on the wild giftedness of Gen Z, proving that humans ultimately are the real winners. And with this, ladies and gentlemen, not only did she win the hearts of Oxford, but the rest of the world. Congratulations, Yamuna Hasan, on a well-deserved victory.