Saudi citizen stabbed during attempted robbery in London’s Mayfair

The victim was attacked in Berkeley Square during an attempted theft of valuables
London: A Saudi citizen was stabbed during an attempted robbery targeting valuables, including a luxury watch, in London’s Mayfair district, according to Saudi newspaper Okaz.
The attack took place in Berkeley Square at about 10.07pm on Thursday, September 3, in the central London neighbourhood near Oxford Street.
Emergency medical teams and police responded to the scene, where the victim received first aid before being taken to a major trauma centre.
Initial reports raised concerns over the severity of his condition, but British police later said he was receiving treatment and that his injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Videos circulated online showed a heavy police and medical presence in the area, with paramedics treating the injured man before he was taken to hospital.
Police arrested a 58-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, possessing a bladed weapon and attempted robbery.
The suspect was also taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries as police continued their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.
The Saudi Embassy in the United Kingdom said it was closely following the citizen’s condition and coordinating with British authorities to ensure that he received the necessary care and support until his discharge from hospital.
The embassy also called for the investigation to be completed quickly, the full circumstances of the case to be established and those responsible to be held accountable under the law.
The embassy urged Saudi citizens in Britain to exercise caution and avoid carrying or displaying valuable belongings in public places while the investigation continues.
It also called for measures to reinforce the safety of citizens and visitors in public areas.