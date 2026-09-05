GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 40°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi citizen stabbed during attempted robbery in London’s Mayfair

The victim was attacked in Berkeley Square during an attempted theft of valuables

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The attack took place in Berkeley Square at about 10.07pm on Thursday, September 3, in the central London neighbourhood near Oxford Street.
The attack took place in Berkeley Square at about 10.07pm on Thursday, September 3, in the central London neighbourhood near Oxford Street.
Supplied

London: A Saudi citizen was stabbed during an attempted robbery targeting valuables, including a luxury watch, in London’s Mayfair district, according to Saudi newspaper Okaz.

The attack took place in Berkeley Square at about 10.07pm on Thursday, September 3, in the central London neighbourhood near Oxford Street.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Emergency medical teams and police responded to the scene, where the victim received first aid before being taken to a major trauma centre.

Initial reports raised concerns over the severity of his condition, but British police later said he was receiving treatment and that his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Videos circulated online showed a heavy police and medical presence in the area, with paramedics treating the injured man before he was taken to hospital.

Police arrested a 58-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, possessing a bladed weapon and attempted robbery.

The suspect was also taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries as police continued their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The Saudi Embassy in the United Kingdom said it was closely following the citizen’s condition and coordinating with British authorities to ensure that he received the necessary care and support until his discharge from hospital.

The embassy also called for the investigation to be completed quickly, the full circumstances of the case to be established and those responsible to be held accountable under the law.

The embassy urged Saudi citizens in Britain to exercise caution and avoid carrying or displaying valuable belongings in public places while the investigation continues.

It also called for measures to reinforce the safety of citizens and visitors in public areas.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The Philippines has already submitted a concept note sought by Saudi Arabia, while the UAE would be the next country approached formally. Photo for illustrative purposes only

UAE, Saudi Arabia back Philippines’ fuel security

3m read
Dubai skyline

UAE leads stronger regional business growth

4m read
Britain's King Charles III (front L) looks on as France's President Emmanuel Macron (C) meets with Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham (R) as they attend a preview event for the Bayeux Tapestry Exhibition, at the British Museum in London on September 2, 2026.

UK premier, Macron to hold talks on migrants, Ukraine

3m read
Yamuna Hasan wins Oxford Best Proposition Speaker

Yamuna Hasan wins Oxford Best Proposition Speaker

2m read