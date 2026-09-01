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Saudi Arabia: Fines of up to SR300 for failing to keep a safe distance

Adequate spacing helps prevent crashes caused by sudden braking or loss of control

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Compliance with traffic regulations is not optional, but a responsibility shared by all motorists to protect themselves and other road users.
Compliance with traffic regulations is not optional, but a responsibility shared by all motorists to protect themselves and other road users.
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Dubai: Drivers in Saudi Arabia have been reminded that failing to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead is a traffic offence that can carry a fine of up to SR300.

Saudi Public Security said keeping adequate space between vehicles is one of the most important road-safety measures, particularly because it can reduce crashes caused by sudden braking or a driver losing control.

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The authority stressed that compliance with traffic regulations is not optional, but a responsibility shared by all motorists to protect themselves and other road users.

It said legal penalties would continue to be enforced against drivers who violate traffic rules or engage in behaviour that puts public safety at risk.

Motorists were also urged to remain alert behind the wheel and follow traffic instructions intended to improve traffic flow and reduce accident rates.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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Saudi Arabia

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