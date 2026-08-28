New district will focus on AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, blockchain and robotics
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has launched the Riyadh Digital District, a new technology hub designed to attract global companies, entrepreneurs and specialised talent while strengthening the capital’s role in the digital economy.
The Royal Commission for Riyadh City announced the initiative on Thursday, saying it aims to place Riyadh among the world’s top 10 technology districts and support the country’s Vision 2030 economic diversification programme.
The district will focus on six fields seen as central to future technology growth: artificial intelligence and big data, cybersecurity, computing and cloud services, the Internet of Things, blockchain technologies, and robotics and unmanned aerial systems.
Ibrahim bin Mohammad Al Sultan, Minister of State, Cabinet member and chief executive of the RCRC, said the project was intended to establish Riyadh as a global destination for technology companies, talent and digital entrepreneurship.
“This step reflects the leadership’s commitment to advancing the capital towards global leadership in promising future sectors,” Al Sultan said.
He added that the initiative supports Vision 2030 goals of creating a more diversified economy built around digital leadership and technological innovation.
The district is being developed as an integrated technology business ecosystem bringing companies, investors and specialist workers into one location.
Global and regional technology companies, along with startups, will be offered a technical and regulatory environment intended to make it easier to establish operations in Riyadh and expand across the Middle East and North Africa.
Companies will also have access to dedicated workspaces near other technology businesses and professional communities, with opportunities to collaborate with government agencies and private-sector organisations.
The project is intended to support the development of digital skills, draw new investment and create long-term jobs by helping companies establish technology teams and expand their presence in Riyadh.
Regular meetings and public events will bring together founders, engineers, researchers and investors in an effort to create a more active technology community in the capital.