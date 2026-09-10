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Saudi Arabia sets fines of up to SR6,000 for unauthorised car races

Traffic authorities warn illegal races and convoys endanger road users and disrupt traffic

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Motorists in Saudi Arabia face SR3,000–SR6,000 fines for unauthorised car races and convoys, with undercover teams targeting dangerous driving.
Motorists in Saudi Arabia face SR3,000–SR6,000 fines for unauthorised car races and convoys, with undercover teams targeting dangerous driving.
Saudi Gazette

Dubai: Motorists in Saudi Arabia face fines of up to SR6,000 for organising car races or driving in convoys on public roads without a permit, traffic authorities have warned as enforcement teams step up action against illegal racing.

The General Department of Traffic said in a post on its X account that the offence carries a fine ranging from SR3,000 to SR6,000.

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Traffic departments across Saudi cities have deployed field and undercover teams to identify motorists involved in unauthorised races and refer offenders to the relevant authorities.

Officials warned that illegal racing and unlicensed vehicle convoys can obstruct traffic and pose a serious risk to other road users.

Saudi traffic authorities have intensified enforcement measures in recent years to curb dangerous driving practices and improve road safety.

Authorities said stricter traffic plans and enforcement campaigns have helped reduce reckless driving, which had previously been linked to serious crashes and fatalities.

Motorists have repeatedly been urged to comply with traffic regulations and avoid behaviour that could endanger themselves or others, with authorities stressing that public roads must not be used for racing or other unauthorised activities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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