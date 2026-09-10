Traffic authorities warn illegal races and convoys endanger road users and disrupt traffic
Dubai: Motorists in Saudi Arabia face fines of up to SR6,000 for organising car races or driving in convoys on public roads without a permit, traffic authorities have warned as enforcement teams step up action against illegal racing.
The General Department of Traffic said in a post on its X account that the offence carries a fine ranging from SR3,000 to SR6,000.
Traffic departments across Saudi cities have deployed field and undercover teams to identify motorists involved in unauthorised races and refer offenders to the relevant authorities.
Officials warned that illegal racing and unlicensed vehicle convoys can obstruct traffic and pose a serious risk to other road users.
Saudi traffic authorities have intensified enforcement measures in recent years to curb dangerous driving practices and improve road safety.
Authorities said stricter traffic plans and enforcement campaigns have helped reduce reckless driving, which had previously been linked to serious crashes and fatalities.
Motorists have repeatedly been urged to comply with traffic regulations and avoid behaviour that could endanger themselves or others, with authorities stressing that public roads must not be used for racing or other unauthorised activities.