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Saudi Arabia sets 300-metre buffer for group housing near schools, hospitals

New rules also set parking, road access and public transport requirements

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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New Saudi regulations mandate group housing to be at least 300m from schools and hospitals, with density limits, road access and dedicated parking for residents.
New Saudi regulations mandate group housing to be at least 300m from schools and hospitals, with density limits, road access and dedicated parking for residents.
Okaz

Dubai: Group housing facilities in Saudi Arabia must be located at least 300 metres from schools and hospitals under new health, technical and safety regulations approved by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing.

The rules also prohibit such accommodation in designated areas and neighbourhoods where the activity is not permitted and require developments to comply with population density limits set out in city planning guidelines.

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Standalone group housing buildings must have entrances on collector or arterial roads, or on local streets at least 20 metres wide. Developments must also protect the privacy of neighbouring properties and be connected to major road networks and public transport.

Parking requirements include at least one space for every 40 residents, while bus parking must accommodate vehicles capable of transporting 50 per cent of the building's residents. Dedicated parking for people with disabilities must be provided near main entrances and lifts.

The ministry recently approved the health, technical and safety requirements governing group accommodation for individuals.

Existing licensed facilities will be given until the expiry of their operating licences, with a minimum grace period of one year, to bring their premises into compliance.

Buildings and residential compounds that previously received construction permits as group housing, private residential compounds or gated communities will be exempt from the new spatial planning requirements, but must comply with health, technical and safety standards.

The regulations divide group accommodation into three categories.

The first covers residential buildings of one or more floors with a maximum overall height of 23 metres. The second covers groups of independent residential buildings, including apartment blocks and villas, enclosed by an external wall with controlled entrances and security.

The third category covers movable cabins used temporarily to house workers at project sites. Their operating licences will be tied to the completion of the project or issued for a maximum of one year, subject to renewal.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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