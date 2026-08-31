New rules also set parking, road access and public transport requirements
Dubai: Group housing facilities in Saudi Arabia must be located at least 300 metres from schools and hospitals under new health, technical and safety regulations approved by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing.
The rules also prohibit such accommodation in designated areas and neighbourhoods where the activity is not permitted and require developments to comply with population density limits set out in city planning guidelines.
Standalone group housing buildings must have entrances on collector or arterial roads, or on local streets at least 20 metres wide. Developments must also protect the privacy of neighbouring properties and be connected to major road networks and public transport.
Parking requirements include at least one space for every 40 residents, while bus parking must accommodate vehicles capable of transporting 50 per cent of the building's residents. Dedicated parking for people with disabilities must be provided near main entrances and lifts.
The ministry recently approved the health, technical and safety requirements governing group accommodation for individuals.
Existing licensed facilities will be given until the expiry of their operating licences, with a minimum grace period of one year, to bring their premises into compliance.
Buildings and residential compounds that previously received construction permits as group housing, private residential compounds or gated communities will be exempt from the new spatial planning requirements, but must comply with health, technical and safety standards.
The regulations divide group accommodation into three categories.
The first covers residential buildings of one or more floors with a maximum overall height of 23 metres. The second covers groups of independent residential buildings, including apartment blocks and villas, enclosed by an external wall with controlled entrances and security.
The third category covers movable cabins used temporarily to house workers at project sites. Their operating licences will be tied to the completion of the project or issued for a maximum of one year, subject to renewal.