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Autumn begins in Saudi Arabia but summer heat lingers

Temperatures to ease gradually as heavy rain and flash-flood risks persist in some areas

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The autumn season runs through November, but its arrival does not mean an immediate end to high temperatures, according to Barjas Al Fulaih, a member of the AFAQ Society for Astronomy.
The autumn season runs through November, but its arrival does not mean an immediate end to high temperatures, according to Barjas Al Fulaih, a member of the AFAQ Society for Astronomy.
SPA

Dubai: Meteorological autumn began across Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, September 1, ushering in a transitional period of gradually declining temperatures, although summer heat is expected to persist in parts of the Kingdom.

The autumn season runs through November, but its arrival does not mean an immediate end to high temperatures, according to Barjas Al Fulaih, a member of the AFAQ Society for Astronomy.

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Al Fulaih said weather conditions typically fluctuate during the transition, with temperatures moderating progressively before noticeably cooler conditions arrive by November. September has historically ranked as Saudi Arabia's fourth-hottest and driest month of the year.

The transition comes as parts of the Kingdom continue to experience unsettled weather. Saudi Arabia's National Centre for Meteorology issued red alerts on Tuesday for parts of Asir, warning of heavy rain, flash floods, hail, strong winds and reduced visibility. Rainfall could continue across affected areas through the end of next week.

Recent forecasts have also indicated thunderstorms across parts of Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Mecca, while hot to very hot conditions have persisted in the Eastern Province.

Saudi Arabia's vast size and varied geography mean the seasonal change will not be uniform. Rapid shifts in weather and fluctuations in temperatures are expected particularly during the first half of September as the Kingdom gradually moves away from peak summer conditions and towards the cooler months.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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