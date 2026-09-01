Temperatures to ease gradually as heavy rain and flash-flood risks persist in some areas
Dubai: Meteorological autumn began across Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, September 1, ushering in a transitional period of gradually declining temperatures, although summer heat is expected to persist in parts of the Kingdom.
The autumn season runs through November, but its arrival does not mean an immediate end to high temperatures, according to Barjas Al Fulaih, a member of the AFAQ Society for Astronomy.
Al Fulaih said weather conditions typically fluctuate during the transition, with temperatures moderating progressively before noticeably cooler conditions arrive by November. September has historically ranked as Saudi Arabia's fourth-hottest and driest month of the year.
The transition comes as parts of the Kingdom continue to experience unsettled weather. Saudi Arabia's National Centre for Meteorology issued red alerts on Tuesday for parts of Asir, warning of heavy rain, flash floods, hail, strong winds and reduced visibility. Rainfall could continue across affected areas through the end of next week.
Recent forecasts have also indicated thunderstorms across parts of Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Mecca, while hot to very hot conditions have persisted in the Eastern Province.
Saudi Arabia's vast size and varied geography mean the seasonal change will not be uniform. Rapid shifts in weather and fluctuations in temperatures are expected particularly during the first half of September as the Kingdom gradually moves away from peak summer conditions and towards the cooler months.