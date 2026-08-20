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Saudi summer nears end as autumn begins September 1, temperatures to ease

September brings seasonal transition but remains Kingdom’s fourth-hottest month

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Despite the seasonal shift, September has historically ranked as the Kingdom’s fourth-hottest month based on average temperatures, according to NCM climate data.
Despite the seasonal shift, September has historically ranked as the Kingdom’s fourth-hottest month based on average temperatures, according to NCM climate data.
Saudi Gazette

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s meteorological summer is nearing its end, with autumn beginning on September 1 and ushering in a transitional period of fluctuating weather and a gradual moderation in temperatures, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) said.

Despite the seasonal shift, September has historically ranked as the Kingdom’s fourth-hottest month based on average temperatures, according to NCM climate data.

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It is also typically Saudi Arabia’s driest month, recording average rainfall of about 1.64 mm, NCM spokesperson Hussain Al Qahtani said in a post on X. September marks the transition between the intense summer heat and the more moderate conditions expected in subsequent months, with temperatures and weather patterns changing gradually rather than abruptly.

Hot conditions, however, are forecast to persist in parts of the Kingdom. The NCM said maximum temperatures would remain high in parts of the Eastern Province and Riyadh, while thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds were forecast for parts of Jazan, Asir and Al Baha regions.

Dust- and sand-stirring winds were also expected across parts of the Eastern Province, Riyadh, Najran, the Northern Borders, Hail, Qassim, Medina and Mecca.

The unsettled conditions underscore the changing weather patterns as Saudi Arabia approaches the end of the meteorological summer and the start of its autumn transition.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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