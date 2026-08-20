September brings seasonal transition but remains Kingdom’s fourth-hottest month
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s meteorological summer is nearing its end, with autumn beginning on September 1 and ushering in a transitional period of fluctuating weather and a gradual moderation in temperatures, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) said.
Despite the seasonal shift, September has historically ranked as the Kingdom’s fourth-hottest month based on average temperatures, according to NCM climate data.
It is also typically Saudi Arabia’s driest month, recording average rainfall of about 1.64 mm, NCM spokesperson Hussain Al Qahtani said in a post on X. September marks the transition between the intense summer heat and the more moderate conditions expected in subsequent months, with temperatures and weather patterns changing gradually rather than abruptly.
Hot conditions, however, are forecast to persist in parts of the Kingdom. The NCM said maximum temperatures would remain high in parts of the Eastern Province and Riyadh, while thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds were forecast for parts of Jazan, Asir and Al Baha regions.
Dust- and sand-stirring winds were also expected across parts of the Eastern Province, Riyadh, Najran, the Northern Borders, Hail, Qassim, Medina and Mecca.
The unsettled conditions underscore the changing weather patterns as Saudi Arabia approaches the end of the meteorological summer and the start of its autumn transition.