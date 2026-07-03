Jaipur National University extends legacy to UAE through Jaipur National University Ras Al Khaimah Campus (JNU RAK)

Offering future-ready undergraduate programmes for today's dynamic job market
Jaipur National University (JNU), Jaipur, India, proudly extends its legacy of academic excellence to the UAE through Jaipur National University Ras Al Khaimah Campus (JNU RAK). As a NAAC A+ Accredited, UGC Approved, and QS-ranked university, JNU is committed to delivering world-class education that empowers students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to excel in a rapidly evolving global landscape.
At JNU RAK, we offer future-ready undergraduate programmes that are designed to meet the demands of today's dynamic job market and prepare students for successful international careers.
BBA in Digital Marketing, BBA in FinTech & Digital Banking, BCA in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, BCA in Cyber Security, B.Sc. in Hospitality & Hotel Administration
To recognise and encourage academic excellence, JNU RAK offers merit-based scholarships of up to Dh3,750 for eligible students.
We are delighted to invite all Grade 12 graduates and their parents to our Open House & Admission Day at Jaipur National University Ras Al Khaimah Campus.
Join us for the JNURAK Open House on Saturday, 4 July 2026, and Sunday, 5 July 2026, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Jaipur National University Branch, Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah. For enquiries, please contact +971 56 689 1413 or +971 54 422 2289. The campus location can be found here: https://maps.app.goo.gl/emjgrUnX11WKV5Yx8?g_st=iw. Interested participants may register in advance using the following link: https://forms.gle/cUZMyai8cj3jTJqX9.
Enjoy same-day admission and eligibility assessment, exclusive additional scholarship opportunities, and the opportunity to meet and interact with our experienced faculty members. Receive personalized career counselling and programme guidance, explore our campus, facilities, and vibrant student life, and learn about internships, corporate mentorship opportunities, and career pathways designed to help you achieve your professional goals.
This Open House is an excellent opportunity for students and parents to understand how JNU RAK prepares graduates for successful careers in today's competitive global environment.
Seats are limited, so we encourage you to reserve your place at the earliest and take the first step toward a rewarding academic journey.