Jaipur National University extends legacy to UAE through Jaipur National University Ras Al Khaimah Campus (JNU RAK)

Join us for the JNURAK Open House on Saturday, 4 July 2026, and Sunday, 5 July 2026, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Jaipur National University Branch, Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah. For enquiries, please contact +971 56 689 1413 or +971 54 422 2289. The campus location can be found here: https://maps.app.goo.gl/emjgrUnX11WKV5Yx8?g_st=iw. Interested participants may register in advance using the following link: https://forms.gle/cUZMyai8cj3jTJqX9.